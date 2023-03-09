Senior golf group seeks members

The McMinnville Senior Golf Club is a group of individuals (age 55 or older) who have come together to promote, develop and conduct activities among members and encourage active participation in the game of golf.

The club offers opportunities to meet new golf buddies, participate regularly at local courses and experience new courses.

The club has regular days at three courses; Chehalem Glenn (Newberg, Mondays); Cross Creek (Dallas, Wednesdays); and Bayou (McMinnville, Fridays) with tee times starting at 8 a.m.

The season is generally from early April through October. Membership includes the year-end banquet and awards ceremony. Members are charged a club fee of $75 which includes membership into the Oregon Golf Association and the benefits it provides.

Members pay their own green and cart fees at the courses and entry fees into optional golf contest funds (longest putt, closest to the pin) that are paid at the next venue.

Contact one of the following members for further information: Rob Ramage, Chairman, 503-781-1279; Kevin Nolan, 503-437-5363; Lorne Lauder, 503-843-2695: Doug Young, 503-560-8008; Tom Kirk, 916-730-2248; Blake Williams, 503-538-0346.