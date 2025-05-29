See Ya Later offers camps

The See Ya Later Foundation will offer several camps and an art competition for young people in June.

Students in first-through fourth-grade can enter age-group categories in the art competition. They should use paint to create a picture 18-by-20 inches or smaller with the theme “Sunshine and Smiles,” and include a short description, as well.

Paintings can be brought to the See Ya Later office, 105 N.E. 10th St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 9 to 12. The entry fee is $10.

Sports camps include:

- Volleyball camp for grades 3 to 5 or 6 to 8, June 14 at McMinnville High School; Taylor Petersen, Mac High’s varsity coach, will lead the camp. Cost is $40.

- Baseball camp for ages 7 to 10 or 11 to 15, June 16 and 17 at the varsity baseball field at Patton Middle School. Todd Peterson, varsity coach at Mac High, will direct the camp. Cost is $40.

- Soccer camp for grades K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and 6-8, June 21 and 22, at Baker Field across from the high school. Karly Mingus, Mac High women’s soccer coach, will be the instructor. $40 per student.

See Ya Later, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, also is planning a fundraising golf tournament Aug. 2. The 18-hole tournament will be held at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. Proceeds will go toward See Ya Later efforts, including youth opportunities, scholarships for graduating seniors and the Seeds of Hope program that helps critically ill youngsters and their families.

For more information and registration for camps, visit the nonprofit foundation’s website, www.seeyalater.org.