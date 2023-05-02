Second Winds to play Veterans Day concert

The News-Register staff

Second Wind Community Band will present its annual Veterans Day concert on Sunday, Nov. 9.

“Heroes, Hearts and Home” will start at 3 p.m. in the McMinnville Community Center. Admission to the family-friendly event is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The band, comrpsied of adult performers, will play marches, patriotic tunes and John Mackey’s “Foundry,” which describes America’s industrial might during World War II.

For more information, go to the website, secondwinds.org.