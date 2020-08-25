Seat belt enforcement focuses on child use

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
But keeping your child safe depends on choosing the right safety seat and using it correctly. The best car seat is the one that fits your child's weight, size, and age, as well as your vehicle.
Here are some things to know so you can pick a seat that's right for your child:
Choose a seat that meets or exceeds Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 213. The seat's label will say so.
Learn how to install the seat and use the harness before your child's first ride. Don't depend on store displays to show you how to do it.
To get help or to double-check that you've installed it properly, visit a child car seat inspection station, set up by the federal government across the country. You can also get help from many local health departments, public safety groups, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and fire departments. Be sure to ask for a certified child passenger safety technician.
Be careful about using a secondhand car seat:
If you know a seat was in a crash, don't use it. It may be damaged in ways you can't see.
Don't use a seat that is missing parts or lacks a manufacture date and model number. If there's no instruction manual available, don't use the seat. Also, check the seat for the recommended "expiration date."
If you have any doubts about a seat's history, or if it has cracks or other signs of wear and tear, don't use it. Car seat recalls are common. Contact the manufacturer and ask how long the seat can safely be used. If a seat has been recalled, the manufacturer might provide a replacement part or new model.
Be sure to fill out the product registration card so you hear about recalls right away.
Babies start out in infant-only (rear-facing) seats or convertible seats. As they grow, kids switch to forward-facing seats before moving to a booster seat.
sw
Instead of enforcement penalties, why not encourage families to ask and seek assistance from law enforcement? Focusing on overtime for police officers to enforce a law doesn't foster community relations, nor does it adequately address the problem, which is probably the result of poverty or lack of knowledge.