Scottish Festival features Highland games, music, more

The McMinnville Scottish Festival will celebrate not only Scottish traditions but also all things Celtic.

Hosted by the McMinnville Celtic Alliance, the two-day festival this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5, will including Highland games and dancing, Celtic music, clan booths and food and products from Ireland, Wales, England and other areas Celtic people live, as well as from Scotland.

In addition, British cars will be on display on Saturday. Shepherds and their working dogs will demonstrate herding sheep several times each day and a llama will be on hand Sunday.

A kids’ corner will encourage children to experience Highland games activities throughout the festival. And the Society for Creative Anachronism will be patrolling the grounds, dressed in period costumes and demonstrating fighting and other skills from the Renaissance.

Clan representatives will have booths throughout the festival. They can assist in finding information about attendees’ ancestral clans and other information.

And there will be two more popular things people think of when they hear the word “Scottish”: coos, or long-horned, shaggy-haired cows; and Scottish whisky.

They’ll all be in one convenient location, the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. The festival will start at 9 a.m. both days. A march of the clans ceremony is planned daily at noon.

Admission is $20 a day for adults or $30 for a two-day pass. Seniors and military get in for $15. Children are $5 each. A family four-pack is available for $60. Tickets can be purchased for a service fee at celticheritage.org. Parking on the fairgrounds will cost $5.

Only service animals will be admitted; otherwise, no dogs or other pets can join their owners at the event. No outside food is allowed.

Those who plan to drink adult beverages should show their ID near the main gate to get a 21 wristband. They can buy drink tokens at a “Swig and Swag” booth, but no cash or cards will be accepted in the beer tent.

Performers scheduled are:

Saturday: 10 a.m., Katie Jane Band; 11 a.m., St James Gate; noon, Gallery Ballet and Tap Irish dancers; 1 p.m., Nolan Bryan Lynch; 2 p.m., Jimi Sexton; 3 p.m., Joseph Linahon; 4 p.m., St. James Gate; 5 p.m., mass bands; 5:15 p.m., Katie Jane Band.

Katie Jane also will lead a fiddling workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Leslie Lewis Pavillion. Participants should bring their own instruments.

Sunday: 10 a.m., Joseph Linahon, 11 a.m., Cary Novotny; noon, Gallery Ballet and Tap Irish dancers; 1 p.m., Katie Jane Band; 2 p.m., Cary Novotny; 3 p.m., Joseph Linahon; 4 p.m., mass bands; 4:15 p.m., Katie Jane Band.

The Scotch tasting, which costs extra, will feature a variety of whisky presented by industry experts from with Ardbeg Distillery. Two-hour tastings start at 2 p.m. in the Pavilion. The Saturday tasting is sold out, but tickets for Sunday were still available as of press time.

The Highland Games, featuring nine types of heavy lifting and throwing events such as caber toss, will run most of the day both Saturday and Sunday. Featured will be 108 athletes, including several from the Titan Class of professionals. Youth events will be included, as well. The full schedule can be found on the website.

Pipe and dance competitions are planned each day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be a solo bagpipe and drum competition. A Highland dance competition will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. And a pipe band competition is scheduled at 2 p.m. that day.

Sunday’s Highland Dance Competition will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan church service will be offered at 8 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Bill Wilton of McMinnville will lead the traditional service.

For more information, go to the Celtic Heritage Alliance website, celticheritage.org.