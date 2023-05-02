Scott Arighi 1937 - 2024

Scott Arighi was born June 1, 1937, and died of a sudden heart attack on October 5, 2024. He grew up in San Leandro, California, with his father, Lou, a food chemist, mother, Betty, an elementary school teacher, and little brother, Michael. He spent many happy hours learning to fish and hunt on his great-uncle's Napa Valley ranch.

After graduating from San Leandro High School in 1955, he attended UC Berkeley, graduating in 1958 in the honors' group in chemistry. From there, he went east to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he earned a doctorate degree in physical chemistry. While there, he joined the outing club and became a skilled rock climber, participating in several mountaineering expeditions, including first ascents in Alaska and British Columbia.



He also became a leader in the university's whitewater canoeing program and eventually met fellow chemistry grad student and avid whitewater kayaker, Margie Smith. They married, and Margie moved to Portland, where Scott was now a chemistry professor at the University of Portland and later at Reed College. Margie also taught college chemistry, so their free summers gave them time for exploration by kayak of many of the wild rivers in Oregon and Idaho, resulting in their 1974 guidebook, Wildwater Touring." They also were the founders in 1969 of the still-existing Oregon Kayak and Canoe Club.



In the 1970s, they moved to the Oregon City area and purchased five acres with a lovely Mount Hood view. Scott designed and built their house and planted a vineyard and orchard. They soon found there was a good market for selling grapes to home winemakers and lived there happily for over 30 years with a succession of five Labrador retrievers. Scott loved hunting and fishing and kept them well-supplied. They had no children of their own, but enjoyed numerous long summer visits from nieces and nephews.



In 2016, they left their vineyard for a cottage in the Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville, Oregon, where Scott was active in the community garden, and both enjoyed the lovely setting and variety of activities.



Scott leaves behind his wife, Margie ; his brother, Michael (and wife Margaret); two sisters-in-law, Anne and Dorothy; and eight nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held in the months to come.