Science fest offered Saturday

The Carlton Observatory at Evergreen will host its annual Science Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, in the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

Admission is free for all ages, but registration is required at the website carltonobservatory.com.

The festival will include hands-on experiments, demonstrations and interactive workshops. Physics, chemistry, earth sciences, robotics, rocketry and astronomy will be included.

In addition, this year’s event will feature a 25-foot inflatable planetarium, StarLab, from George Fox University.

Visitors also will see the desktop satellite tracker created by 13-year-old Zeke Wheeler, who worked with his dad, a Newberg native, to set it up at the museum last year. The connection allowed students to talk to astronaut Sunitra Williams as the International Space Station passed over McMinnville.