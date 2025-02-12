Schools closed, other services closed or delayed due to wintery weather

Update, 11:45 a.m. Thursday:

Lafayette will hold its city council meeting on Zoom only tonight. The session starts at 6:30 p.m. A link is available from www.ci.lafayette.or.us.

Newberg city offices are closed Thursday. Police, firefighters and other essential workers will be on duty.

Carlton city offices also are closed.

The Wheatland Ferry is not operating because of the weather.

Yamhill County Transit Area buses are on snow routes, with morning and late afternoon commuter routes cancelled. Dial-a-Ride service is not running.

McMinnville, Amity, Willamina, Dayton, Yamhill Carlton, Newberg, Sheridan and Perrydale schools will be closed Thursday, as will Gaston schools. Chemeketa Community College classes are cancelled. Dayton already has announced it will be closed on Friday.

All Head Start classes will be cancelled. Willamette ESD also is closed.

The weather forecast also led the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce to cancel its Friday morning Greeters events. Check back for additional closures and delays related to the weather. Chamber After Hours at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum has been postponed a month from Thursday to March 13.

McMinnville city offices and facilities, including the front office of the police department, will be closed Thursday through mid-day Friday.

------

After a couple weeks of extremely cold, but fairly clear weather, things are expected to warm to more normal temperatures over the weekend – but the transition may be hectic.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for West Central and East Willamatte Valley from 10 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Friday morning, calling for a mix of snow and freezing that could impact the Thursday morning commute.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” the NWS stated. “Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages.”

The alert said total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of one quarter of an inch are possible.

Other online weather sources predict more snow than ice in Yamhill County. Weather.com predicts 1 to 3 inches of the white stuff could accumulate at higher elevations, and some may fall on the valley floor.

After an overnight temperature Thursday of 31 degrees, forecasters say Friday will see a high of 46 degrees. Clouds and some rain will rule over the next week, but temperatures will be well above freezing – in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight and into the mid-50s during the day.

The NWS also issued a cold weather advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through noon tomorrow, with wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Warming locations will be available during the day at public libraries and other places in Yamhill County. In McMinnville, the new Navigation Center in the 300 block of South Adams street will be open overnight. The Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission at 14th and Kirby streets is open from noon to 8 p.m. whenever temperatures dip below 40 degrees..