Schools change schedules because of forecast

Newberg School District announced Thursday that it will be on an early-release schedule on Friday and activitivies will be cancelled, due to expected inclement weather. Students will start the MLK holiday weekend a little early.

Yamhill Carlton schools also will get out early on Friday. Elementary students will go home at noon and Yamhill Carlton Intermediate and YC High will let out at 12:20 p.m.

Check back for more school changes or closures.