School invites veterans

The News-Register staff

Patton Middle School in McMinnville is inviting veterans to attend its annual Veterans Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 7.

The assembly will start at 8:45 a.m. Veterans and their families should arrive between 8:10 and 8:30 a.m. at the school on 19th Street. They are asked to call ahead, as well, to 503-565-4500.

The assembly will include a presentation of the flag, the National Anthem, a talk about Veterans Day history, guest speakers, recognition of veterans and “Taps.” Afterwards, veterans and their families will be treated to refreshments in the school library.