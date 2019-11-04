Marcus Larson/News-Register##Life Flight arrives to Durham Road southwest of McMinnville. Occupants of a van that collided with a school bus were seriously injured. No injuries of riders on the bus were initially reported.the scene of a crash Monday evening on Highway 18 near

School bus involved in crash on Highway 18 southwest of McMinnville

A Life Flight helicopter and emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 18 at Durham Road, southwest of McMinnville near the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center.

A school bus was among the vehicles involved in the crash, according to an Oregon State Police log entry. No injuries were reported among the bus riders. A victim in one of the vehicles was flown to a Portland trauma hospital. Other vicrtims were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

The bus was carrying students from the after school program at Sue Buel Elementary in McMinnville. Students were transferred to another bus, then taken back to school for parents to pick them up. Other involved vehicles were a Chrysler mini van and a GMC Yukon SUV. The SUV was attempting to cross Highway 18 southbound at Durham Lane. As it crossed, it collided with the eastbound van, which rotated into the westbound lane in front of the school bus.

Both lanes of traffic were closed to traffic for about an hour. The highway reopened about 6 p.m., with delays ongoing while cleanup of the scene continued.

More information will be posted when it is available.