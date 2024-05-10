School board to meet in business, exec sessions

McMinnville School Board will meet in both business and executive, or closed, sessions on Monday, May 13.

In the executive session starting at 4:30 p.m. The board will conclude its evaluation of Superintendent Debbie Brockett.

The public business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave. The board may consider taking action related to the superintendent’s evaluation.

Staff members who helped save the life of a student who collapsed following track practice will be honored. In addition, the board will consider finances, facilities and programs, hear a presentation by the teachers’ union and consider adoption of science textbooks and policy revisions.

The meeting will be available both in person and via Zoom.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.