School board to interview candidates for open seat

McMinnville School Board members will interview candidates for an open seat at their Monday, Sept. 22, work session.

The public meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave. It is available via Zoom, as well as in person.

The board is seeking a replacement for Doris Towery, who resigned two years into her term because she is moving to another city. Members hope to approve her replacement at their Oct. 13 meeting.

Other topics for the work session include a review of standards, the district assessment plan, advanced placement class scores and an adjustment to high school fees.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000.