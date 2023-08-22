School board, city council to meet

McMinnville School Board will host a joint meeting with the McMinnville City Council on Monday, Aug. 28.

The school board’s work session will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

The council will join the board at 7 p.m. to discuss topics of mutual interest, such as future bond measures for capital projects. The school district, for instance, is considering asking voters to approve a bond in 2026, but the scope and costs won’t be determined for several years.

The school board and council meet jointly every few months.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000 or the city at 503-434-7402.