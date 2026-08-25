Schedules: What's on the docket in Yamhill County

With the 2026-27 scholastic year fast approaching, it is time to look at what athletic events will be the talk of the town this fall.

With the Oregon School Activities Association reformatting districts at every level, Class 3A competition will bring more rivalry contests than recent seasons as Amity, Dayton, Willamina and Yamhill Carlton join the reformation of the West Valley League. The four Yamhill County teams are joined by Santiam Christian, but some sports like soccer and football will see variations to their leagues due to roster sizes and regional proximity considered by the OSAA Classification and Districting Committee.

Regardless, local squads are looking forward to the opportunities.

Teams officially return to game action with jamborees beginning on Thursday, Aug. 27, but the first rivalry contest takes place on the gridiron Friday, Sept. 11, where Yamhill Carlton will host Dayton at 7 p.m. in week two of the football season. It will be the first time since the 3A State quarterfinals in Nov. of 2023 the teams have faced off. Dayton won the contest 50-36 before falling to Cascade Christian in the semifinals.

Fans of the pigskin will have to wait till Friday, Oct. 23, for the next county contest, when YC hosts Amity. The Warriors end the season the following week on Oct. 30 by welcoming Dayton to the Eola Hills.

At the 6A level, McMinnville opens the season on Friday, Sept. 4, at Wortman. They play just four of their nine games at home this year and travel to Newberg on Oct. 23 for a date with their Tiger rivals in blue.

Linfield University’s football program faces a road-heavy schedule of its own, playing just three games on the new turf at Maxwell Field this season. The Wildcats’ home opener is not till Saturday, Oct. 3, when they play George Fox University and celebrate homecoming. Linfield then hosts Pacific Lutheran University on Saturday, Oct. 24, for Fall Family Weekend. Their final home game is Saturday, Nov. 7, versus the University of Puget Sound.

On the volleyball court, pairs of county matchups dominate the middle and end of the 3A schedule. The first comes Sept. 14 and Sept. 19, when Dayton plays host to Willamina and Amity, respectively, to begin league play. Amity ends its season with a similar back-to-back, facing Willamina on the road on Oct. 15 before traveling to YC on Oct. 20.

McMinnville’s girls open their volleyball season on Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by a brief hiatus that ends with road matches at Pacific Conference foes Forest Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Sherwood on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

On the soccer pitch, the Grizzly boys will face challenges that include Central Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Wortman. Central Catholic was a quarterfinalist in the 6A state tournament in 2025.

Another powerhouse matchup will take place in Dayton on Thursday, Sept. 10, as the Pirates boys’ soccer team hosts 15-time state champion Catlin Gabel for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

This fall also marks the beginning of Amity’s first boys’ soccer program. They play their first home game on Tuesday, Sept. 8, versus Riverdale.

Stay tuned to the News-Register to learn more about the biggest matchups and read on to view the breakdown for the first two weeks of the athletic calendar.



THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Prep Volleyball

McMinnville at Newberg, 4 p.m. (Jamboree)

Amity, Willamina, Yamhill Carlton at Santiam

Jamboree

Delphian at Blanchet Catholic Jamboree

Prep Boys Soccer

McMinnville vs Hillsboro, Roosevelt, South Salem,

9 a.m. (Jamboree)

Prep Girls Soccer

McMinnville vs David Douglas, West Linn, South

Salem, 12:30 p.m. (Jamboree)

Dayton at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.



FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Prep Football

McMinnville at Newberg, 6 p.m. (Jamboree)

Dayton vs Amity, 5 p.m. (Jamboree)

Willamina at Knappa, 5:30 p.m. (Jamboree)

Prep Volleyball

Willamina vs Blanchet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Yamhill Carlton at Springfield Jamboree

Cross Country

Amity, McMinnville, Yamhill Carlton at The Opener

(Ash Creek Preserve)



SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Prep Volleyball

Amity vs Sisters, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at Cascade Christian Invite

Sheridan at Warrenton Kickoff

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

Prep Volleyball

Sheridan at St. Paul, 4 p.m.

Sheridan vs Western Christian, 5:30 p.m. (St.

Paul High School)

Prep Girls Soccer

McMinnville at South Medford, 6:30 p.m.



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Prep Volleyball

McMinnville vs Roosevelt, 6:45 p.m.

Amity at Corbett, 6:30 p.m.

Dayton vs Taft, 6 p.m.

Sheridan vs Waldport, 6 p.m.

Willamina vs Waldport (Sheridan High School)

Yamhill Carlton vs Neah-Kah-Nie, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

McMinnville vs Silverton, 7 p.m.

Amity at Willamette Valley Christian/Livingstone

Adventist Academy, 5 p.m.

Dayton at Oregon Episcopal, 5:30 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Amity at Crosshill Christian/Jefferson, 12 a.m.

Yamhill Carlton at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Sheridan, Willamina at Darrel Deedon Invite (Cascade High School)

College Soccer

Linfield women at Bushnell, 7 p.m.

Linfield men at Evergreen State, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Linfield vs Warner Pacific (Exhibition), 7 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Prep Volleyball

Delphian at Nestucca, 6:30 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton at Gaston, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Delphian at Gervais, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

McMinnville, Newberg at Pacific Conference Preview (Joe Dancer Park)



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Prep Volleyball

Amity at Salem Academy, 6 p.m.

Dayton vs Banks, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Scio, 6:30 p.m.

Willamina vs Warrenton, 6 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton vs Sisters, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

McMinnville at McNary, 7 p.m.

Amity at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Dayton vs Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton vs Corbett, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

McMinnville vs McNary, 7 p.m.

Amity vs Westside Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Dayton vs Sisters, 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Portland Christian [JV], 4:15 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton vs Corbett, 4 p.m.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Prep Football

McMinnville vs Beaverton, 7 p.m.

Newberg vs Lakeridge, 7 p.m.

Amity at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Dayton vs Salem Academy, 7 p.m.

Sheridan vs Central Linn, 7 p.m.

Willamina at Clatskanie, 7 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton at Gervais, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Delphian at Columbia Christian, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Linfield vs Augsburg, 4:30 p.m. (Oregon Trail

Classic)

Linfield vs Nebraska Wesleyan, 7 p.m. (Oregon

Trail Classic)



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

College Football

Linfield at UW-Oshkosh, 11 a.m.

Geoge Fox vs Redlands, 7:05 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Amity vs TBD (Amity Tournament)

Cross Country

Amity, Sheridan, Yamhill Carlton at Ultimook Race

(The Hydrangea Ranch)

College Volleyball

Linfield vs Azusa Pacific, 3:30 p.m. (Oregon Trail

Classic in Forest Grove)

College Soccer

Linfield men at Pomona-Pitzer, 10 a.m.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

College Soccer

Linfield women vs St. Thomas (Texas), 11 a.m.

Linfield men at Cal Lutheran, 10 a.m.



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Prep Volleyball

Sheridan vs Gervais, 6 p.m.

Willamina vs Salem Academy, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Amity at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Prep Volleyball

Amity vs Gaston, 6:30 p.m.

Dayton at Scio, 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton at Warrenton, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

McMinnville vs South Medford, 5:30 p.m.

Amity vs Riverdale, 4:15 p.m.

Dayton vs Banks, 6:30 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton vs Clatskanie/Rainier, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Dayton at Banks, 6:30 p.m.



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Prep Volleyball

McMinnville at Forest Grove, 6:45 p.m.



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Prep Volleyball

Amity at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Portland Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Delphian vs Riverside, WLWV, 6 p.m.

Willamina vs Scio, 6 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton vs Rainier, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Amity at De La Salle North Catholic, 12 a.m.

Dayton vs Catlin Gabel, 4:30 p.m.

Delphian vs Oregon Episcopal, 4:15 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton vs Riverdale, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

McMinnville vs Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sheridan vs Coquille/Myrtle Point, 4:15 p.m.

Yamhill Carlton at Riverdale, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Linfield women vs Corban, 7:30 p.m.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Prep Football

McMinnville at Clackamas, 7 p.m.

Newberg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Yamhill Carlton, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7 p.m.

Willamina vs Rainier, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Amity at County Christian 3-way

Yamhill Carlton at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Amity, Willamina at Gervais Invitational (Gervais

High School)

College Volleyball

Linfield at Southwestern, 10:15 a.m. (Southwestern Invitational, Georgetown, Texas)

Linfield vs Hardin-Simmons, 12:45 p.m. (Southwestern Invitational, Georgetown, Texas)



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

College Football

George Fox vs Lewis & Clark, 7:05 p.m. (Oregon

Cup)

College Volleyball

Linfield vs Texas Lutheran, 9:15 a.m. (Southwestern Invitational, Georgetown, Texas)

College Soccer

Linfield women at UW-Stevens Point, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Amity, Newberg, Yamhill Carlton at Ash Creek Invitational (Ash Creek Preserve)



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

College Soccer

Linfield men vs Walla Walla, 12 p.m.