Schedules: New beginnings for Yamhill County athletics
The start of school is right around the corner, and with it comes new beginnings for scholastic athletes.
Practices began for all sports on Aug. 18, with many jumping straight into games during the final week of the month.
Jamborees galore kick off the football, volleyball and soccer seasons, as teams across Yamhill County dip their toes in the waters that are the fall sports calendar.
The McMinnville boys and girls soccer teams host three abbreviated games on Aug. 28, marking the opening of Wortman Stadium for the ‘25-’26 season. Mac’s boys look to redeem themselves after a championship game defeat to end their ’24 season. The Grizzlies fell to Jesuit after double-overtime and penalty kicks, but look to start fresh when they travel to South Salem on Sept. 4 for their first non-league matchup.
On Friday, Aug. 29, Mac football will take over Wortman for a jamboree of their own, hosting Mountainside, Newberg and Jefferson (Portland), before opening the season on the road against Westview on Sept. 5.
The Grizzlies’ football squad began the ’24 season at home against Westview with a 15-13 victory, and hopes to repeat the success after a 4-6 season ended in defeat in the first round of the playoffs to Sandy, 39-16.
Elsewhere around Yamhill County, plenty of varsity athletes come into the scholastic year wiser than before, some having experienced defeat within rivalries like that of Dayton and Amity volleyball. Dayton knocked off Amity in three consecutive sets in the second round of the 3A state championship tournament, and was later sent home after a loss in the semifinal consolation round to Westside Christian.
The pair of 3A schools will each participate in the Santiam Jamboree on Aug. 28, but will also face off on Sept. 10 in Dayton as part of a three-way event with Blanchet Catholic.
Amity is also set to unveil their new gymnasium on Sept. 4 when they face Taft.
There will be several combined teams this season in the county, as schools ensure their athletes receive opportunities to play, despite low turnout. Those teams will be the Amity and Western Christian boys soccer team, with Western Christian in north Salem serving as the base of operations. Sheridan girls soccer is also taking on several players from Willamina and Delphian. The two schools will compete under the Sheridan banner for the season.
Stay tuned to upcoming issues of the News-Register for more schedule information, game coverage and season previews.
Thursday, August 28
Volleyball: Amity, Dayton and Delphian vs. TBD (Santiam Jamboree), at Santiam HS
Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Westside Christian, 6 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS
Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. (Gresham, 12:30 p.m.), (Central, 1:30 p.m.), (Westview, 3 p.m.), Jamboree at McMinnville HS
Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Elmira, 4:15 p.m., at Western Christian HS
Girls Soccer: McMinnville vs. (South Salem, 9 a.m.), (Central, 10 a.m.), (Tualatin, 11:30 a.m.), Jamboree at McMinnville HS
Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. (Elmira, 6 p.m.), (Yamhill Carlton, 7:20 p.m.), Jamboree at Dayton HS
Girls Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs Elmira, 6:40 p.m., Jamboree at Dayton HS
Friday, August 29
Football: McMinnville HS vs. (Mountainside, Newberg and Jefferson, Portland), 6 p.m., Jamboree at McMinnville HS
Football: Amity vs. TBD (Valley Catholic Jamboree), at Valley Catholic HS
Football: Dayton vs. Banks, 5 p.m., Jamboree at Dayton HS
Football: Sheridan vs. Oakridge, 7p.m., at Oakridge HS
Football: Yamhill Carlton vs. Santiam Christian, 5p.m., at Santiam Christian HS
Volleyball: Amity vs. Sisters, 5 p.m., at Sisters HS
Volleyball: Dayton vs. Valley Catholic, 1:30 PM, at Valley Catholic HS
Saturday, August 30
Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Sisters, 2 p.m., at Western Christian HS
Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Valley Catholic, 1 p.m., at Dayton HS
Girls Soccer: Amity vs. Banks, 4:30 p.m., at Amity HS
Monday, September 1
Volleyball: Amity vs. Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m., at Salem Academy HS
Tuesday, September 2
Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Jesuit, 6:45 p.m., at Jesuit HS
Volleyball: Amity vs. Elmira, 6 p.m., at Elmira HS
Volleyball: Dayton vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton High School
Volleyball: Delphian vs. Gaston, 6:30 p.m., at Gaston HS
Volleyball: Willamina vs. Santiam Christian, 6:30 p.m., at Willamina HS
Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Santiam Christian, 6 p.m., at Santiam Christian HS
Girls Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Corbett, 4:15 p.m., at Corbett HS
Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Santiam Christian, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton HS
Wednesday, September 3
Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Taft, 5 p.m., at Western Christian HS
Girls Soccer: Amity vs. Oregon Episcopal, 4:30 p.m., at Oregon Episcopal HS
Thursday, September 4
Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Beaverton, 6:45 p.m., at McMinnville HS
Volleyball: Amity vs. Taft, 6:30 p.m., at Amity HS
Volleyball: Dayton vs. Scio, 6:30 p.m., at Scio HS
Volleyball: Delphian vs. Monroe, 7 p.m., at Delphian
Volleyball: Willamina vs. (Mannahouse Academy, Portland, 5:30 p.m.), (Kennedy, 7 p.m.), at Kennedy HS
Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Gaston, 6 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS
Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. South Salem, 7:30 p.m., at South Salem HS
Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Elmira, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton HS
Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Banks/Vernonia, 6:15 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS
Girls Soccer: McMinnville vs. Thurston, 7 p.m., at McMinnville HS
Girls Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Riverdale, 4:15 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS
Cross Country: McMinnville at Pacific Conference Preview, at Joe Dancer Park
Friday, September 5
Football: McMinnville vs. Westview, 7 p.m., at Westview HS
Football: Amity vs. Warrenton, 7 p.m., at Warrenton HS
Football: Dayton HS vs. Elmira, 7 p.m., at Elmira HS
Football: Sheridan vs. Willamina, 7 p.m., at Sheridan HS
Football: Yamhill Carlton vs. Scio, 7 p.m., at Scio HS
Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. De La Salle North Catholic, 3 p.m., at Western Christian HS
Boys Soccer: Delphian vs. Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m., at Portland Christian HS
Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Riverdale, 7:30 p.m., at Lewis and Clark College
Saturday, September 6
Football: Linfield vs. UW-Oshkosh, 1p.m., at Maxwell Field
Volleyball: Sheridan vs. Catlin Gabel, 10 a.m., at Catlin Gabel HS
Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Catlin Gabel, 2 p.m., at Catlin Gabel HS
Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Siuslaw/Mapleton, 1 p.m., at Siuslaw HS
Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Estacada, 1 p.m., at Dayton HS
Monday, September 8
Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Riverdale, 7:30 p.m., at Lewis and Clark College
Tuesday, September 9
Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Glencoe, 6:45 p.m., at McMinnville HS
Volleyball: Dayton vs. Taft, 6:30 p.m, at Taft HS
Volleyball: Willamina vs. Amity, 6:30 p.m., at Willamina HS
Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, 6 p.m., at Neah-Kah-Nie HS
Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. Lakeridge, 7 p.m., at Lakeridge HS
Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Portland Adventist Academy, 4:30 p.m., at Portland Adventist Academy
Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Riverdale, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton HS
Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Astoria, 6:15 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS
Wednesday, September 10
Volleyball: Three Way at Dayton HS, (Dayton vs. Blanchet Catholic, 4 p.m.), (Dayton vs. Amity, 7 p.m.)
Thursday, September 11
Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Sherwood, 6:45 p.m., at Sherwood HS
Volleyball: Delphian vs. Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m., at Crosshill Christian HS
Volleyball: Willamina vs. (Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m.), (Taft, 7:00 p.m.), at Taft HS
Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS
Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. Mountainside, TBD, at Mountainside HS
Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Banks/Vernonia, 6:30 p.m., at Kelly Field
Boys Soccer: Delphian vs. Santiam Christian, 4:15 p.m., at Delphian
Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill HS
Girls Soccer: McMinnville vs. Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 7 p.m., at McMinnville HS
Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Salem Academy, TBD, at Salem Academy
Friday, September 12
Football: McMinnville vs. Sandy, 7 p.m., at Sandy HS
Football: Amity vs. Elmira, 7 p.m., at Elmira HS
Football: Dayton vs. Warrenton, 7:00 p.m., at Dayton HS
Football: Sheridan HS vs. Harrisburg, 7:00 PM, Away, at Harrisburg High School
Football: Willamina HS vs. Rainier, 7:00 PM, Away, at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
Football: Yamhill Carlton HS vs. Santiam Christian, 7:00 PM, Home, at Yamhill Carlton HS
Girls Soccer: Amity HS vs. Riverdale, 7:30 PM, Away, at Lewis & Clark College
Saturday, September 13
Volleyball: Dayton vs. Sisters, TBD, tournament at Sisters HS
Volleyball: Sheridan vs. Yamhill Carlton, 10 a.m., at Sheridan HS
Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Crosshill Christian/Jefferson, 1 p.m. at Western Christian HS
