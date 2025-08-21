Schedules: New beginnings for Yamhill County athletics

The start of school is right around the corner, and with it comes new beginnings for scholastic athletes.

Practices began for all sports on Aug. 18, with many jumping straight into games during the final week of the month.

Jamborees galore kick off the football, volleyball and soccer seasons, as teams across Yamhill County dip their toes in the waters that are the fall sports calendar.

The McMinnville boys and girls soccer teams host three abbreviated games on Aug. 28, marking the opening of Wortman Stadium for the ‘25-’26 season. Mac’s boys look to redeem themselves after a championship game defeat to end their ’24 season. The Grizzlies fell to Jesuit after double-overtime and penalty kicks, but look to start fresh when they travel to South Salem on Sept. 4 for their first non-league matchup.

On Friday, Aug. 29, Mac football will take over Wortman for a jamboree of their own, hosting Mountainside, Newberg and Jefferson (Portland), before opening the season on the road against Westview on Sept. 5.

The Grizzlies’ football squad began the ’24 season at home against Westview with a 15-13 victory, and hopes to repeat the success after a 4-6 season ended in defeat in the first round of the playoffs to Sandy, 39-16.

Elsewhere around Yamhill County, plenty of varsity athletes come into the scholastic year wiser than before, some having experienced defeat within rivalries like that of Dayton and Amity volleyball. Dayton knocked off Amity in three consecutive sets in the second round of the 3A state championship tournament, and was later sent home after a loss in the semifinal consolation round to Westside Christian.

The pair of 3A schools will each participate in the Santiam Jamboree on Aug. 28, but will also face off on Sept. 10 in Dayton as part of a three-way event with Blanchet Catholic.

Amity is also set to unveil their new gymnasium on Sept. 4 when they face Taft.

There will be several combined teams this season in the county, as schools ensure their athletes receive opportunities to play, despite low turnout. Those teams will be the Amity and Western Christian boys soccer team, with Western Christian in north Salem serving as the base of operations. Sheridan girls soccer is also taking on several players from Willamina and Delphian. The two schools will compete under the Sheridan banner for the season.

Stay tuned to upcoming issues of the News-Register for more schedule information, game coverage and season previews.

Thursday, August 28

Volleyball: Amity, Dayton and Delphian vs. TBD (Santiam Jamboree), at Santiam HS

Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Westside Christian, 6 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS

Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. (Gresham, 12:30 p.m.), (Central, 1:30 p.m.), (Westview, 3 p.m.), Jamboree at McMinnville HS

Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Elmira, 4:15 p.m., at Western Christian HS

Girls Soccer: McMinnville vs. (South Salem, 9 a.m.), (Central, 10 a.m.), (Tualatin, 11:30 a.m.), Jamboree at McMinnville HS

Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. (Elmira, 6 p.m.), (Yamhill Carlton, 7:20 p.m.), Jamboree at Dayton HS

Girls Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs Elmira, 6:40 p.m., Jamboree at Dayton HS

Friday, August 29

Football: McMinnville HS vs. (Mountainside, Newberg and Jefferson, Portland), 6 p.m., Jamboree at McMinnville HS

Football: Amity vs. TBD (Valley Catholic Jamboree), at Valley Catholic HS

Football: Dayton vs. Banks, 5 p.m., Jamboree at Dayton HS

Football: Sheridan vs. Oakridge, 7p.m., at Oakridge HS

Football: Yamhill Carlton vs. Santiam Christian, 5p.m., at Santiam Christian HS

Volleyball: Amity vs. Sisters, 5 p.m., at Sisters HS

Volleyball: Dayton vs. Valley Catholic, 1:30 PM, at Valley Catholic HS

Saturday, August 30

Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Sisters, 2 p.m., at Western Christian HS

Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Valley Catholic, 1 p.m., at Dayton HS

Girls Soccer: Amity vs. Banks, 4:30 p.m., at Amity HS

Monday, September 1

Volleyball: Amity vs. Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m., at Salem Academy HS

Tuesday, September 2

Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Jesuit, 6:45 p.m., at Jesuit HS

Volleyball: Amity vs. Elmira, 6 p.m., at Elmira HS

Volleyball: Dayton vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton High School

Volleyball: Delphian vs. Gaston, 6:30 p.m., at Gaston HS

Volleyball: Willamina vs. Santiam Christian, 6:30 p.m., at Willamina HS

Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Santiam Christian, 6 p.m., at Santiam Christian HS

Girls Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Corbett, 4:15 p.m., at Corbett HS

Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Santiam Christian, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton HS

Wednesday, September 3

Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Taft, 5 p.m., at Western Christian HS

Girls Soccer: Amity vs. Oregon Episcopal, 4:30 p.m., at Oregon Episcopal HS

Thursday, September 4

Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Beaverton, 6:45 p.m., at McMinnville HS

Volleyball: Amity vs. Taft, 6:30 p.m., at Amity HS

Volleyball: Dayton vs. Scio, 6:30 p.m., at Scio HS

Volleyball: Delphian vs. Monroe, 7 p.m., at Delphian

Volleyball: Willamina vs. (Mannahouse Academy, Portland, 5:30 p.m.), (Kennedy, 7 p.m.), at Kennedy HS

Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Gaston, 6 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS

Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. South Salem, 7:30 p.m., at South Salem HS

Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Elmira, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton HS

Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Banks/Vernonia, 6:15 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS

Girls Soccer: McMinnville vs. Thurston, 7 p.m., at McMinnville HS

Girls Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Riverdale, 4:15 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS

Cross Country: McMinnville at Pacific Conference Preview, at Joe Dancer Park

Friday, September 5

Football: McMinnville vs. Westview, 7 p.m., at Westview HS

Football: Amity vs. Warrenton, 7 p.m., at Warrenton HS

Football: Dayton HS vs. Elmira, 7 p.m., at Elmira HS

Football: Sheridan vs. Willamina, 7 p.m., at Sheridan HS

Football: Yamhill Carlton vs. Scio, 7 p.m., at Scio HS

Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. De La Salle North Catholic, 3 p.m., at Western Christian HS

Boys Soccer: Delphian vs. Portland Christian, 4:30 p.m., at Portland Christian HS

Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Riverdale, 7:30 p.m., at Lewis and Clark College

Saturday, September 6

Football: Linfield vs. UW-Oshkosh, 1p.m., at Maxwell Field

Volleyball: Sheridan vs. Catlin Gabel, 10 a.m., at Catlin Gabel HS

Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Catlin Gabel, 2 p.m., at Catlin Gabel HS

Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Siuslaw/Mapleton, 1 p.m., at Siuslaw HS

Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Estacada, 1 p.m., at Dayton HS

Monday, September 8

Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Riverdale, 7:30 p.m., at Lewis and Clark College

Tuesday, September 9

Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Glencoe, 6:45 p.m., at McMinnville HS

Volleyball: Dayton vs. Taft, 6:30 p.m, at Taft HS

Volleyball: Willamina vs. Amity, 6:30 p.m., at Willamina HS

Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, 6 p.m., at Neah-Kah-Nie HS

Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. Lakeridge, 7 p.m., at Lakeridge HS

Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Portland Adventist Academy, 4:30 p.m., at Portland Adventist Academy

Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Riverdale, 6:30 p.m., at Dayton HS

Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Astoria, 6:15 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS

Wednesday, September 10

Volleyball: Three Way at Dayton HS, (Dayton vs. Blanchet Catholic, 4 p.m.), (Dayton vs. Amity, 7 p.m.)

Thursday, September 11

Volleyball: McMinnville vs. Sherwood, 6:45 p.m., at Sherwood HS

Volleyball: Delphian vs. Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m., at Crosshill Christian HS

Volleyball: Willamina vs. (Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m.), (Taft, 7:00 p.m.), at Taft HS

Volleyball: Yamhill Carlton vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m., at Yamhill Carlton HS

Boys Soccer: McMinnville vs. Mountainside, TBD, at Mountainside HS

Boys Soccer: Dayton vs. Banks/Vernonia, 6:30 p.m., at Kelly Field

Boys Soccer: Delphian vs. Santiam Christian, 4:15 p.m., at Delphian

Boys Soccer: Yamhill Carlton vs. Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill HS

Girls Soccer: McMinnville vs. Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, 7 p.m., at McMinnville HS

Girls Soccer: Dayton vs. Salem Academy, TBD, at Salem Academy

Friday, September 12

Football: McMinnville vs. Sandy, 7 p.m., at Sandy HS

Football: Amity vs. Elmira, 7 p.m., at Elmira HS

Football: Dayton vs. Warrenton, 7:00 p.m., at Dayton HS

Football: Sheridan HS vs. Harrisburg, 7:00 PM, Away, at Harrisburg High School

Football: Willamina HS vs. Rainier, 7:00 PM, Away, at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

Football: Yamhill Carlton HS vs. Santiam Christian, 7:00 PM, Home, at Yamhill Carlton HS

Girls Soccer: Amity HS vs. Riverdale, 7:30 PM, Away, at Lewis & Clark College

Saturday, September 13

Volleyball: Dayton vs. Sisters, TBD, tournament at Sisters HS

Volleyball: Sheridan vs. Yamhill Carlton, 10 a.m., at Sheridan HS

Boys Soccer: Amity/Western Christian vs. Crosshill Christian/Jefferson, 1 p.m. at Western Christian HS