Scarecrows line up on Third

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The McMinnville Garden Club’s entry in the Scarecrows on a Lamp Post contest makes use of flowers and other natural items. The witchy display at Third and Cowls streets and other scarecrows will be on display through October. Community members can vote for their favorite at downtownmcminnville.com/halloween.

The scarecrows were created by nonprofit organizations, businesses and school groups. Themes range from patriotism to aerospace to agriculture, with some just plain spooky.

The McMinnville Downtown Association’s annual Scarecrows on a Lamp Post competition runs through Oct. 29. Community members can vote for their favorites through the MDA website, downtownmcminnville.com/halloween.

The winner will be announced on Halloween, also the day for MDA’s annual trick-or-treat event. Downtown businesses will be handing out treats to costumed children from 4 to 6 p.m.