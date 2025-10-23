Scarecrows line up on Third
The scarecrows were created by nonprofit organizations, businesses and school groups. Themes range from patriotism to aerospace to agriculture, with some just plain spooky.
The McMinnville Downtown Association’s annual Scarecrows on a Lamp Post competition runs through Oct. 29. Community members can vote for their favorites through the MDA website, downtownmcminnville.com/halloween.
The winner will be announced on Halloween, also the day for MDA’s annual trick-or-treat event. Downtown businesses will be handing out treats to costumed children from 4 to 6 p.m.
