Saturday breakfast to resume

The Saturday Morning Breakfast program is set to resume Saturday, Aug. 9, at the McMinnville Cooperative Ministries building, 544 N.E. Second St., McMinnville.

Free breakfast is served to anyone who needs it from 8 to 10 a.m. each Saturday.

The program has been on hiatus while board members decided how to make it sustainable in the future, given federal cuts in grants for food and other circumstances, director Diane Longaker said.

She is seeking community donations and volunteer help in preparing the meal.

For more information, call 971-261-9742.