By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • July 2, 2026 Tweet

Sararose Harris named parade Grand Marshall

Submitted photo##Sararose Harris, here celebrating her 98th birthday, taught first-grade in Willamina for 25 years and volunteered with young readers for nearly another 20.

Before Sararose Harris becomes a centenarian on Sept. 24, the 99-year-old will be grand marshal at the 116th Willamina Independence Day celebration.

She taught first-graders for more than 25 years at Willamina Elementary School and continued volunteering and tutoring for nearly another 20.

She was born Sararoseltha Davis on Sept. 25, 1926, in Prairie City, Oregon. She spent her youth in Prairie City, John Day and Canyon City areas during the Depression but states she never remembers being hungry. She survived measles, mumps and chickenpox.

She recalls catching chickenpox from her sister before starting school and was disappointed because she thought the spots would look like chickens.

Finding an orange in their Christmas sock back then was a real treat.

The first money she ever earned — “really earned” — was keeping house for her dad and babysitting for strangers. “I got 25 cents for an all-nighter.”

In 1946, at a New Year’s dance in Canyon City, she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Harris. Three months later, they were engaged.

They were married on March 10, 1946, in Prairie City. The couple have four children: Susan, Tim, Nancy and Larry.

Harris completed college in her 40s and in 1970 she went in search of a teaching position. She landed an interview at Willamina School District and that launched her career.

The family moved to Willamina in 1970. Eventually, Bob retired, but Harris kept teaching.

They attended the Willamina Christian Church, where she also taught Sunday school for many years. Her favorite days of the year are Christmas and the Fourth of July — quite fitting for the grand marshal honoree.

Among Harris’ favorite sayings are: “Always remember, today’s caterpillar will be tomorrow’s butterfly,” and “Love is like a butterfly: it goes where it pleases and pleases wherever it goes.”

Others include, “Want a warm, bright experience; keep the Christmas tree light in your heart,” and “God is love — share your love and you are sharing God.”

Her daughter, Nancy (Harris) Noack helped create a book of Harris’ life and times titled, “Grandma Was Quite a Gal,” which was given to family and friends. She kept scrapbooks and pictures of all her first-grade classes, which were donated to the Willamina Museum of Local History.

Harris will be escorted in the Willamina Old Fashioned 4th of July parade by retired West Valley pharmacist Bob Burr in his 1931 Model A Ford convertible.