Sans snow, Ski & Ride becomes online auction for See Ya Later, Cancer Foundation

The annual Ski & Ride Fundraiser, which raises funds for two McMinnville nonprofits – the See Ya Later Foundation’s Seeds of Hope program and the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation – will be held virtually this year instead of in-person at Mt. Hood Skibowl.

A lack of snow led to the change.

The virtual format will include an online auction running through 12 p.m. Monday, March 23. Anyone can bid, not just those who would have attended the in-person event.

Both McMinnville nonprofits assist people with cancer and their families.

Seeds of Hope offers support through the cancer or other life-threatening illnesses and recovery process, with volunteers helping the families with their unique needs. The cancer foundation provides help with cancer patient’s non-medical needs, such as utility payments, travel and groceries.

For more information, go to skiandride.org and click on the online auction tab.