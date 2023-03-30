Sandra Lee (Nelson) Williams 1942 - 2023

Sandra Lee Nelson passed away March 30, 2023, with loved ones around her. She was born March 28, 1942, in Toledo,Oregon, to Clarence and Viola Nelson. In 1964, she married Francisco Salazar, and they had three children together.

She met the love of her life, Glen Williams, in Idaho, and they married in 1994.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; and four brothers. She is survived by her three children; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Awaken Church, 655 OR-99W, McMinnville, Oregon.