Salinas sets town hall for March 18 in Mac

Salinas sets town hall for March 18 at Mac High

Rep. Andrea Salinas will host a town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18 at McMinnville High School, 615 N.E. 15th St.

Salinas, who serves the U.S, Sixth District, will answer questions from constituents and provide an update about her work in Congress. This will be the third town hall of 2025 for the Democrat from Tigard. A previous News-Register article gave an incorrect home town for Salinas.