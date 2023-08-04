August 4, 2023 Tweet

Salem Winds to play at Youngberg Hill

The Salem Symphonic Winds will present a concert, “Enchanting Echoes at Youngberg Hill”: A Magical Musical Soiree in Oregon’s Wine Country,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Seating will be on the lawn at Youngberg Hill Vineyard and Inn, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville. Concert-goers can bring low lawn chairs or blankets.

The evening will feature wine, food and music ranging from classical to jazz, musicals and movie tunes. Jeff Witt will be the featured vocalist, along with instrumental soloists such as clarinetist Patrice DeRoest, xylophone player Tim Sasaki, trumpeter Brett Randolph, and euphonium performer Thomas Janssen. John Skelton directs the orchestra.

In addition to the live music, the evening will include “Vintage Music Boxes: A Nostalgic Melody,” a tune featuring music boxes that could be found in private homes more than a century ago.

Meals can be ordered in advance from Roth’s Fresh Catering, or concert-goers can bring their own picnic food. Wine, beer, and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Cost for the concert is $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 and younger. For more information, visit salemsymphonicwinds.org.