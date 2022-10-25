Salem man killed in Lafayette Highway crash

A Salem man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Lafayette Highway at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road.

The victim was identified as Luis Roberto Esquivel, 31, according to the Oregon State Police.

Trooper Kyle Nelson gave this account of the crash that was reported shortly before 9 a.m.:

Esquivel was driving a Honda Civic southbound on the highway and going too fast for the road conditions when he crossed into the northbound lane, went off the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its top. He was the lone occupant and pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about 2 1/2 hours. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Dayton Fire District also responded to the scene.