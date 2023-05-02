Salem man indicted on commercial drug charges

Suspect arrested in Newberg, held on $500,000 bond

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

Adam Wade Snedden, 45, of Salem, was indicted on Jan. 30, for four felony drug charges and a misdemeanor charge of escape in the third degree.

Snedden is charged with unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine and unlawful manufacture, delivery and possession of fentanyl.

He was originally held on $10,000 bond on Jan. 30; security bond was increased to $500,000 by Judge Mary Mertens James in the Yamhill County Circuit Court.

The state argues the felony counts are commercial drug offenses, claiming Snedden was in possession of the mixtures of the illegal substances and paraphernalia used in the selling of drugs and possession of over $300 of cash.

A large amount of cash is used in defining a commercial drug offense, as the state will allege the defendant was selling illicit substances.

A probable cause affidavit stated that on Jan. 18 at 1:49 a.m., a Newberg Police officer saw Snedden walking to a red Mini Cooper near the Circle K at 1500 Portland Road in Newberg. A warrant had been issued for Snedden’s arrest for a parole violation.

The officer followed the Mini Cooper to the 2000 block of Oak Drive.

As Snedden attempted to enter a residence, the officer called out “you’re under arrest.”

It is alleged that Snedden turned and ran from the officer and that his camo jacket was left on the ground. In the jacket were found two bags containing 820 grams of white crystalline powders which tested positive for both meth and fentanyl.

Several 6-centimeter and 8-centimeter plastic bags were found in the vehicle.

In the probable cause affidavit, the officer noted that bags of that size are commonly used for transporting narcotics.

Once apprehended, Snedden was found in possession of $304.

Defense attorney Mark Obert has been assigned to the case and a plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Snedden has several previous drug convictions in Yamhill County. In October 2020, he entered a guilty plea of delivery of meth. A count of meth delivery and meth possession was dismissed. He served 50 months in prison. In another 2020 case, one charge of meth possession was also dismissed.

In November 2017, Snedden was convicted of meth delivery, severed 36 months and probation, with another possession charge being dismissed. In May 2017, he was given a five-month sentence for meth possession.

In 2016 Snedden was charged in September and December with possession of meth and received a total of 120 days in jail.

In 2014, in Clackamas County he was convicted of meth delivery. A charge of meth possession was dismissed.

In 2012, in Washington County Snedden received three misdemeanor charges of theft in the second degree and received only one conviction.