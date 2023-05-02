Sadlo

Fox in henhouse?

Is this corrupt or just sleazy?

Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnston, spearheading the county’s drive to permanently do away with the publicly owned Yamhelas Westsider Trail corridor, has issued findings drafted by Wendie Kellington’s law firm.

Ms. Kellington is the lawyer for several landowners who are close friends of Johnston and stand to be the sole beneficiaries of the sale of pieces of the corridor. Selling pieces would destroy the transportation value of the corridor and require repayment of almost $2 million in transportation grants.

It is standard legal practice that the winner draft the findings. But Commissioner Johnston paying his friends’ lawyers with public funds is not standard practice.

It is sleazy if not corrupt. And it is plain bad governance on the part of the current board.

Todd Sadlo

Portland