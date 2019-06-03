RVs return to Doran Drive
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Rumpelstilzchen
This illustrates an important point, which both the “throw the bums out!” crowd and the opposite “have compassion!” do-gooders usually ignore: There needs to be a way to separate actual needy community members, like the Crowders, from out-of-town homeless attracted by misapplied local charity and no enforcement of already lax rules. Hopefully, the new rules will mark the beginning of a change for the latter, and then we can address the real issue of homelessness in the community.
tagup
It’s “Whack-a-mole” until there is a place designated.....
TTT
Sovereign citizens don't live by the same rules.
Valerie Miller is one of these individuals.
Here is the definition from the FBI website:
"Sovereign citizens are anti-government extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in this country, they are separate or “sovereign” from the United States. As a result, they believe they don’t have to answer to any government authority, including courts, taxing entities, motor vehicle departments, or law enforcement.
This causes all kinds of problems—and crimes. For example, many sovereign citizens don’t pay their taxes. They hold illegal courts that issue warrants for judges and police officers. They clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits and liens against public officials to harass them. And they use fake money orders, personal checks, and the like at government agencies, banks, and businesses."
father_of_three
Willamette country RV park is $500 per month, Old Stone Village is $525 per month, Lafayette RV park is $440-500 per month. I am trying to understand why those with RV's are not using the resources available to them.
FitChic
Father_of_three, all of the available RV parks have regulations on the age/condition of the RVs that are allowed to rent space. All of the RVs currently on the streets being used by the homeless population are older than that, and many do not run or are not in movable condition. Beyond that, many of the homeless will not live by the rules set forth in those parks. I acknowledge that some do have legitimate needs but the majority seem to just not want to live by anyone's expectations, even when it is in their best interest to do so.