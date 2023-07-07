Rutschman in Home Run Derby

Rutschman slides into a star-studded lineup in the event, joining Luis Robert Jr. (CWS), Pete Alonso (NYM), Mookie Betts (LAD), Adolis García (TEX), Randy Arozarena (TB), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) and Julio Rodríguez (SEA).

Though he enters the derby as the lowest seed (he has the fewest home runs of the participants), Rutschman will be looking to become the third Oriole to win the event.

Cal Ripken Jr. won the event in Toronto in 1991 and Miguel Tejada beat out Lance Berkman in Houston in 2004 to claim the title.

With a victory, Rutschman would buck two historic derby trends, as no switch hitter or catcher has ever won the event outright.

In 1989, Texas switch hitter Ruben Sierra split the title with Eric Davis. Berkman in 2004 is the only other switch hitter to make the finals.

Rutschman’s father, Randy, a former catcher at Linfield under Ad Rutschman and longtime assistant coach at George Fox, will throw to him at the Derby.

With Rutschman and other budding stars leading the way, the Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball to this point, posting a 50-35 record, the third-best mark in the league.

In 82 games this season, Rutschman has slashed .274/.375/.420, drilling 11 home runs and driving in 36, while drawing nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (53).

He just missed out on a starting spot in the All-Star game, narrowly falling to Texas Ranger Jonah Heim in the final round of the voting process.

The Home Run Derby will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday on ESPN, and the MLB All-Star Game follows on Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX.