Rutledge: Democracy in danger at home and abroad

Comments
Don
Trump was an admirer of Putin???? The Far left will never understand Trump. Putin Tested Trump and did not like the result:
Were you aware of this report?
Reuters; By Maria Tsvetkova
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-russia-casualtie-idUSKCN1FZ2DZ
"FEBRUARY 15, 20189:34 AMUPDATED 4 YEARS AGO
Russian toll in Syria battle was 300 killed and wounded: sources
Since the battle, associates of Russian military contractors have said Russians were part of the pro-Assad force involved in the battle, and among the casualties." Read the full story.
That is why Putin Invaded Ukraine when Obama was President (2014 Crimea) and now under Biden's Administration. Putin learned how Trump would likely respond to an attack on Ukraine and decided to wait until a Democrat was President.