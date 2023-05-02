Russell::2

Mayoral kudos

I want to give a shout-out to Mayor Kim Morris. She might just have restored my faith in City Hall.

In May 2025 a pedestrian and her dog were struck and killed crossing the intersection of SW Cypress and Old Sheridan Road. Neighbors had complained for years that the intersection was dangerous, but nothing had been done.

Those who witnessed the accident were traumatized. It was just horrific.

I left a voicemail for Mayor Morris asking for help. She returned my call and said she had already driven by the intersection to better understand the problem.

She directed the Planning Department to do a study and find a solution. She kept me updated over several months and always replied to my questions right away.

The solution was simple and effective — paint two very clear crosswalks, install multiple flashing lights on both approaches to the intersection and move the speed calibration sign closer to Highway 99W so it can be seen long before the intersection is reached.

The changes have slowed traffic way down, required drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, and, best of all, apparently created a new level of courtesy. People stop for us to cross the street when walking the dog, even if we’re not at the crosswalk.

We wave and smile back. It feels safe again.

Thank you, Madam Mayor.

Robin Russell

McMinnville