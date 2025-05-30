Rumble strip work to start on 18

Oregon Department of Transportation crews will begin installing more rumble strips on Highway 18 and Highway 22 west of McMinnville on June 2.

Drivers should expect to see equipment and flaggers in areas of both highways. They may experience delays.

Rumble strips are placed between traffic lanes and make a distinctive vibrating noise when cars stray from their lanes, reminding drivers to stay on their side of the highway.

Research says the strips reduce occurrences of head-on collisions and save lives, ODOT said.

The strips being added to highways 18 and 22 are the first in a larger project. Later, strips will be added to highways 99E, US 26 and US 30.

Most of the work will be done during the day, ODOT officials said, although some may continue overnight.

No completion date for the project has been announced.