Roxanna "Rocky" Schuchardt 1938 - 2025

Roxanna "Rocky" Schuchardt was born in April of 1938. She died October 29, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon, with her daughter by her side. She was 87 years old. Her parents were Ralph Hymer and Orpha McKinney.



She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon.



In September of 1955, she married Luther Douglas. They had two children together, Teresa "Terry" Douglas, and Kerry Douglas. They later divorced.



In February 1959, she married John Davis Jr. They had four children together, Laurie Davis, Marlene Davis, Jonni Davis, and John Davis III; they later divorced.



After her divorce in the early '70s, Rocky moved to Baker City, Oregon, and later to Sumpter Valley.



She enjoyed working with computers and electronics, painting pictures, camping, hunting, and fishing.



Later she owned and operated The Secondhand Shed, at the corner of 10th and Broadway, in Baker City.



Rocky was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Hymer and Orpha (McKinney) Wright; her son, Kerry Douglas; half-sister, Verma Humphries; sisters, Elaine “Linda” Duffield and Sharon Wright; her grandson, Robert "Bobby" Douglas; great-grandson, Brenden Ward; and her former partner, Kenneth "Ken" Schuchardt.



She is survived by her sister, Savanna "Vanna" Lutz of McMinnville; her children, Terry Douglas of Paris, Tennessee, Laurie (Calvin) Morris of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Marlene Phillips of Tillamook, Oregon, Jonni (David) Maben of Newberg Oregon, and John “Skip” Davis III of White City Kansas; ten grandchildren; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Rocky was very loved and will be greatly missed by her many family members, friends and the staff at Vineyard Heights Assisted Living Facility in McMinnville.