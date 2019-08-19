Roundabouts, traffic lights eyed for Three Mile Lane corrid
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Jim
Here we go again with a huge proposed project that will cost the taxpayers millions upon millions of dollars. Highway 18 is the main connecting road to the coast and it doesn’t seem like a smart move to put pedestrians and bicyclists in harms way on Highway 18. This whole process seems like another grandiose project by a city planner out of control.
Pebbles578
Can't we pave ALL the bad roads throughout the county before we put money into tearing up a perfectly good road?
McMinnville Planning Department
Just to clarify what might be a misconception. The discussion for improvements on Highway 18 revolve around how to provide the needed function on the highway system with less expensive fixes than is in the current plan that was adopted in 1996, and the discussion for improved local connectivity is focusing on the local road network and the new Yamhill River Bridge design, keeping pedestrians and bicyclists off of the highway itself.
Bill B
“Right now, when you exit off Highway 18, it’s a little difficult to find your way to McMinnville off the exit,”
Uh, no.