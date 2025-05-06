Rotarians plan wine raffle to raise money for scholarships

The club distributes about $15,000 in scholarships each year to adults studying at Chemeketa Community College, said Jon Johnson, a Sunrise member. Past recipients have been studying nursing, auto mechanics, firefighting, drug and alcohol counseling and other disciplines.

Raffle ticket buyers have a chance to win up to 18 bottles of wine donated by area wineries, including Domaine Drouhin, Ken Wright, Durant, Stoller, Maysara, Joyful Noise, R. Stuart, Love Oregon, Terra Vina, Burton Bittmen, Flaneur, Domaine De Broglie, Burner Wines, Troon Vineyard and others.

For people who don’t want wine, Johnson said, the club has added a 50-50 drawing, with the winner receiving half of the ticket sales.

The drawing will take place at a club meeting on May 21.

Tickets are five for $20 or 25 for $100, and can be purchased online at mcminnvillesunriserotary or from Sunrise Rotary members. Alternatively, buyers can send a check made out to Sunrise Rotary Foundation of McMinnville to Jon Johnson c/o Citizens Bank, P.O. Box 647, McMinnville, OR 97128.