Ross Ernest Tombleson 1952 - 2021

Ross Ernest Tombleson, 69, died November 4, 2021, in Amity, Oregon. He was the husband of Marlene Tombleson; they shared 50 years of marriage.

Born in Portland, Oregon, and growing up in rural Amity, Ross worked on his grandfather's and parent's farm, as well as neighboring farms. He was a graduate of Amity High School, Class of 1970. In 1972, Ross enlisted into the U.S. Air Force as a Personnel Specialist and achieved the rank of Senior Airman. He earned a degree in Business Management at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California, and after completion of the U.S. Navy’s Naval Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned as a Naval Officer with service stateside and overseas with his family by his side. Ross served as a Staff Operations and Plans Officer, Foreign Exchange Officer in Nova Scotia, Operations Officer and Computer Systems Analyst, serving on the USS Fairfax County, USS Shasta, and USS Schenectady, retiring honorably after 20 years of Active Federal Service in 1992 as a Lieutenant Commander.

During retirement, Ross enjoyed reading, finding collectible items, owning and operating the Treasure Attic; an antique shop and eBay business, gardening, taking care of those in need, helping disabled veterans get to medical appointments and taking on tough jobs that most others wouldn’t.

Ross is survived by his wife, Marlene Tombleson; children, Carise Tombleson, Leanne Rocha and Alex Tombleson of McMinnville, Oregon; grandchildren, Alyssa Virgin, Nicolas Virgin, Annabelle Tombleson, Connor Maxwell, Nevaeh Tombleson and Bentley Bearden of McMinnville; siblings, Linda Patterson of Glide, Oregon, Gloria Parks of Newport, Oregon, and Theresa Canich of California.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Sheridan Mennonite Church, 240 S.W. Madison St. Sheridan, Oregon, followed immediately by the repast. Graveside services and full military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. at Amity City Park, located on Fifth Street. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday November 17, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans St. McMinnville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ross Tombleson Memorial Fund at First Federal Bank. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com