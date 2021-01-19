Rose Marie Caughran, 'force of nature' in Mac, dies at 92

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
taylorld
Thank you for a wonderful story about an amazing woman! I was blessed to meet her at the Mac pool and get to know her there and in the Mac Women's Choir. Her legacy is already well implemented and I'm sure that many will (or already have!) pick up her mantle and carry on in her name. Thank you Rose Marie, for friending a number of newcomers to McMinnville and bring us into your fold!