Ronald Everett Burcham 1935 - 2023

Ronald Everett Burcham was born February 2, 1935, and passed away December 1, 2023.

He was a tool and die engineer in the semi-conductor industry. He loved to play golf and enjoyed hunting small and big game. He also had his private pilot’s license and flew the country in his Piper Comanche.

Ron lived in McMinnville, Oregon, for nearly 27 years and was an important member of the community.

He is survived by his wife, Leila Burcham; his son, Ron Burcham Jr.; his brother, Larry; and his stepson, Tim Gardiner.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 9, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in McMinnville.

