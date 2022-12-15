By News-Register staff • 

Ron Davison dies

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

McShane

I know of no better supporter of young people than Ron Davison. He meant so much to me and our Amity Community. He believed in hard work, the power of an education, helping young people and supporting his community! I will miss my visits and all I learned from a great friend. Reg McShane

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented