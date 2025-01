Romaine Smith 100th Birthday

Romaine Smith

Celebrating her 100th Birthday

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association

Worked during WWII in Philadelphia on fighter planes and a parachute silk factory

Married a WWII Navy man in 1944 and had four children

Later living in Minnesota, she had a banking career

Currently in McMinnville, Oregon, and enjoying living close to grand- and great-grandchildren