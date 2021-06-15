Roger Dean Wise 1943 - 2021

Roger Dean Wise, 77, of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away peacefully at his home on June 15, 2021. Roger was born November 18, 1943, to Dean and Eunice (Illum) Wise in Storm Lake, Iowa. In 1991, he moved to his current home in Sheridan. He operated Roger Wise Trucking until one week prior to his death.

Roger is survived by his loving and loyal friend, Ruby Goodman of McMinnville; his children, Roxanne (Christopher) Kafton and Rodney (Tammy) Wise; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, all of Iowa; and his sister, Roberta (Rollie) Monson of Wichita, Kansas.

Please join us from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Sheridan United Methodist Church, 234 North Bridge Street, for an opportunity to share our memories of Roger.