August 8, 2025 Tweet

Rock of Ages Fun Festival features things that fly

News-Register file photo

Everything but food is free at the event, which runs from 6:30 a.m. to early evening at 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, southwest of McMinnville. Canned food donations will be accepted for local food banks.

Rock of Ages has been part of the McMinnville community since 1948. It now includes a memory care unit, a home help service and independent living cottages.

Carla Schrock, director of the Fun Festival, said the event is a way for the retirement center to “give back to the community that’s supported us.”

The day will begin with a tethered hot air balloon offering rides up and down from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

Breakfast will be available for purchase at 8 a.m., with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5 p.m. Serendipity Two ice cream truck will be onsite, as well.

McMinnville Aircraft Modelers will fly small planes starting at 9 a.m. An RC candy bomber will drop sweet treats at 11 a.m.

Starting at 9, the morning also will feature a car show, horse and wagon rides and a kids village with a bounce house, water slides and other games and activities.

Live music will start at 11:30 a.m. with the Second Winds Community Band. Afternoon performers are Nehemiah Brown, 2 p.m.; Mark and Ruth Nissley, 3 p.m., The Craguns, 4 p.m. and the Newfangled Four, a barbershop quartet, at 5:30.

For more information, go to www.rockofagesvalleyview.com or call 503-472-6212.