Robert Harland Flowers 1951 - 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert Harland Flowers, who departed this life on July 18, 2025, at the age of 73. He passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and devotion.

Born in Lafayette, Indiana, and raised in Oak View, California, Robert was the beloved son of Nelson and Arlene Flowers, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his devoted wife, Laura Flowers; his cherished daughters, Holly, Heather, and Bonny; and granddaughter, Farrah Rose. He also leaves behind his loving siblings: sisters, Sharon, Vicky, and Jackie; and brothers Gary, Larry, and Joseph; as well as his lifelong childhood friends, Jack Babcock and John Leon.

Robert dedicated 45 years of hard work to Coca-Cola, retiring in 2015. He was a man of many passions: he enjoyed deer hunting, archery, clamming, and raising birds, including Canada geese, quail, and doves. He had a special love for garage sales and bargain hunting, always finding joy in the little treasures of life.

A devoted husband and father, Robert found his greatest happiness in spending time with his girls. He was known for his kind heart, genuine spirit, and wonderful sense of humor, filling every room with warmth and laughter. He also had a deep love for his dogs, who were constant companions throughout his life.

In late 2019, Robert moved to the farm, where he spent his final years watching it grow and flourish: a peaceful chapter that brought him great joy.

Robert’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His life was a testament to love, loyalty, and laughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg, Oregon.