Robert "Bob" Vernon Squires 1928 - 2019

Robert Vernon Squires, a resident of McMinnville, Oregon, for over seven decades, passed away December 22, 2019, at the age of 91. He died at home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.



Bob was born October 16, 1928, in Culver City, California, to Vernon and Nina Squires. He was one of five children and was raised in the San Fernando Valley area prior to the family moving to McMinnville in 1942.



He married Donna Lee Delaney in Reno, Nevada, on October 29, 1960. Bob and Donna raised two children, Sandy Lee and Gary Alan.



Bob and his brother Jack founded and operated a general contracting business in McMinnville in the late 1950s. They were active in many local development projects and gave back to the community in several ways, including donating the land to the city of McMinnville currently occupied by the local police department.



Bob never retired. After selling the construction business in the early 1980s, he continued to pursue a range of business and personal interests. His business interests included owning and operating Squires Estates, a local manufactured housing community, as well as an array of farming and timber endeavors. His personal interests included breeding and raising herds of Charolais, Hereford and Texas Longhorn cattle, and breeding and racing thoroughbred horses, including a winner of the Oregon Derby. His favorite pastime, however, was “real statin," his phrase for the process of buying, holding and selling real property. Bob closed on his final transaction in the summer of 2019 with the purchase of his first hazelnut orchard.



For Bob, family was above all else. With Donna, he enjoyed the pleasure of travel, the warmth of Palm Desert, and endless adventures at their lake house on Devils Lake in Lincoln City. He cherished time with his grandchildren and was most frequently the center of gravity for any conversation, regardless of topic.



Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Milly Lou Squires Armstrong; and his brother, Jack Emerson Squires. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Sandy (Edmondo); his son, Gary (Lynn); and grandchildren, Matthew Celentano (Andrea), Tara Celentano, Ryan Squires (Kelly), James Squires (Abigail), Colin Squires, and Milena Severa; and his siblings, Raymond Squires and Ada Squires.



If you would like to contribute, the family suggests that you donate to a charity of your choice. Bob enjoyed flowers, especially roses. If you prefer flowers as well, Bob would have strongly suggested you give them to someone you love.



There will be a celebration of life held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at McMenamins Hotel Oregon in McMinnville.