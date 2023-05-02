Robert Albright 1939 - 2025

Robert “Bob” Leroy Albright passed away June 1, 2025, with his family by his side. He was 85 years old.

Bob was born June 17, 1939, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Kenneth Ray Albright Sr. and Sarah Ellen Nickerson Altimus. He grew up in Dayton, Oregon, and attended Dayton High School. In January of 1957, Bob joined the Army and served for two years. After the Army, he spent time in San Diego, where he helped build a tuna boat and fished on the boat at completion. Back in Oregon, he worked for Alderman Farms and then on a dredge on the Columbia River.

On June 12, 1964, he married Mary Ann Morgareidge and moved to St. Helens, Oregon, where they bought their first home. While in St. Helens, Bob took flying lessons but stopped short of getting his pilot’s license. In 1967, Bob and Mary Ann returned to Dayton, settling in the home where they would spend the next 58 years together. Over the years, Bob worked as a dump truck and heavy equipment operator and eventually became the owner and operator of Bob’s Backhoe Service.

Bob was a member of the Push + Pull Jeep Club in Scappoose, where he built lifelong friendships. He had a knack for tinkering and enjoyed working on small engines, chainsaws, boat motors, edgers, and even snowblowers. For many years, Bob would travel several times a year to Christmas Valley to visit friends and shoot sage rats, bringing with him the Valley fruits and veggies of the season, strawberries, peaches, and corn.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Albright; daughters, Linda Hamilton and Melissa (Bret) Putman; son, Jerry (Michelle) Albright; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Danielle, Ashley, Cody, McKenzie, Joscelyn, Lillie, and Fiona; and five great-grandchildren, Max, Merrick, Madalynn, Holden, and Hadley. He is also survived by his stepmother, Ann Albright; siblings, Leslie Overgard, Jim Albright, Don Albright, and Chuck Albright.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kenny Albright; and grandson, Riley Albright.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Hopewell Cemetery, with a gathering following at the Putman home.

