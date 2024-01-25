Riverside property identified for new rec center; voters likely to see bond in 2025

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
This location isn’t making too much sense. The RVers are not allowed to camp in a park with many athletic events, and now they may be next to a center that has athletic events and conferences?
Because of my work in social services for 8 years and in the mental health field for 40 years I am concerned about vehicle break-ins and people asking for money.
Is the senior center going to be a part of it?
What about the empty field next to Linfield? They want to build an athletic center …. Maybe Linfield can include a community/senior center and become part of the community?
Don Dix
Linfield makes more sense and is better situated for traffic. Also more than twice the size (for future expansion).
tagup
I would guess that not needing to buy the location from Linfield was an important consideration.
Don Dix
Linfield might be willing to partnership the project. Hopefully that was part of the discussion. And lately, the city hasn't had any trouble 'finding money' to buy anything that makes their special list - ironically after being $2M in arrears only 2 years ago.
BC
Kudos to not choosing the Linfield site. The expense would be much greater and the use that the citizens would get of the facilities would be much less. Having to compete with Linfield using the swimming facilities, all of the other swim programs would have to negotiate to even less time than they get now. That leaves the common citizens with not much left over.
I'm happy we won't need to compete for pool time with the college.