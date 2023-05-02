River levels expected to rise

Flood watch in effect through Saturday

Cities, county provide sandbags for residents

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

A flood watch for northwest Oregon is in effect through Saturday as local waterways continue to rise.

Local cities and Yamhill County have opened sandbag fill stations for those who need help holding back waterlines.

Near Willamina, the South Yamhill River is expected to crest at about 15 feet, which is at flood level. The record water level of South Yamhill near Willamina is 17.1 feet, according to National Water Predication Service online records. The river level there was 12.27 feet on Dec. 9 and dropped to 4.22 feet earlier this week before the current round of heavy rain.

In McMinnville, the South Yamhill rose between Dec. 8 to Dec. 11 from 20.83 feet to 42.38, just below “action” stage. NOAA’s prediction service estimates the levels will crest 4 a.m. Saturday at 53.76 feet — 50 feet is considered minor flood stage, 56 feet moderate and 59 feet major. At a minor flood stage, "expect flooding of some structures in the south part of McMinnville. Historically, numerous roads are flooded and closed at this level," according to NOAA.

Cities across the county have sandbag stations available for their residents. Several require users to bring their own bags or a shovel.

Call your corresponding city hall for inquiries.

n McMinnville: Yamhill County Public Works Building, 2040 Lafayette Ave.; and Riverside Drive Dog Park, 1900 N.E. Riverside Drive

n Newberg: Jaquith Park, 1306 N. Main St. (bring your own bags and shovel)

n Lafeyette: Bridge Street next to Commons Park.

n Sheridan: 400 block of Northeast Cherry Hill Road and Balm St., at the end of Northeast Jefferson St. (bring your own bags and shovel)

n Willamina Public Works building, 500 S.E Adams St. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (may be extended based on need)

To use sandbags effectively during a flood, follow these tips:

n Do not take sand or sandbags unless needed for flood protection. Taking more than needed causes others to not have access to them.

n Fill sandbags properly: Aim for half to two-thirds full to allow for stacking and prevent bursting.

n Stack sandbags correctly: Use staggered layers and a pyramid shape for added strength.

n Monitor the situation: Keep an eye on water levels and the condition of the sandbags.

n Use sandbags appropriately: They should only be used to create barriers or divert water away from structures.

n Dispose of used sandbags carefully: Consult local guidelines for disposal, especially if they have been in contact with contaminated water.

--

High wind gusts Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning to downed trees throughout the Valley that downed many power lines and blocked roads.

On Thursday, sections of were still without power because lines north of town on Highway 99W were still being repaired. The Amity School District remained closed for a second day because the elementary school was still without power and food services for the entire district is prepared there.

Amity City Manager Nathan Frarck told the News-Register public works will be “keeping a close eye on the lagoons at our wastewater plant to make sure they don’t overflow” as the rains continue.

On Wednesday in Dayton, Wallace Road was closed at 1 a.m. at Unionvale because of a down tree entangled in power lines. The road was closed and traffic was rerouted to Alderman and Fairview.

Throughout the night and all-day Wednesday Dec. 17, crews from multiple agencies around the county worked to remove roadway debris and restore services.

McMinnville Water & Light workers addressed outages that began at 12:21 a.m.

Damage to a transmission line at the Baker Creek substation cut power to an estimated 8,000 customers west of Highway 99. The area saw multiple downed trees and power lines, MW&L told the News-Register.

By 3:30 a.m., 6,000 customers had power restored.

McMinnville Public Works started work early Wednesday morning clearing trees that blocked roadways, including Cypress Lane, Ford Street and Northwest 11th Street. All roads were cleared by 10:20 a.m., according to Public Works Director Geoff Hunsaker.

Crews spent all day removing debris (and in some cases storing it in locations such as the Discovery Meadows Park parking lot), assessing damage to the parks and transportation system, patrolling low areas for debris to be cleared before more rain comes Thursday, according to Superintendent David Renshaw.

Yamhill Carlton School District closed because of power outages, and Gaston school districts opened two hours late Wednesday.

Willamina City Hall closed for the day, and municipal court was canceled because there was no phone or network access available in the building.

The city of McMinnville reminded locals that if they must drive during hazardous weather to be extra cautious.

For updates on local road closures, visit www.tripcheck.com.