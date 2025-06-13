Rite-Aid store closing

Rite Aid will close its entire McMinnville store at the end of June, in addition to closing its pharmacy Monday, June 16.

Last week, the store manager said only the pharmacy would close at this time. The company has since announced an end-of-June closure, and the McMinnville store has put up a “Store Closing” sign over its front door.

The manager said that if customers don't transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy of their choice by Monday, they will be automatically transferred to a Rite Aid pharmacy in Tigard.

A pharmacy representative said customers can notify their new pharmacy of the desired change, and that store will contact Rite Aid and make the arrangements.

The McMinnville Rite Aid, 448 N.E. Highway 99W, is closing as part of nationwide cutbacks to the Rite Aid chain, which filed for bankruptcy last month for the second time in two years.