Richard Harris 1939 - 2025

Richard Joseph Harris, 85, of Petrolia, Ontario, Canada, peacefully passed away on June 15, 2025. Richard is remembered as a devoted husband, father, and community servant whose kindness and diligence left an indelible mark on all who knew him.



Born November 21, 1939, Richard grew up among the rolling fields of Petrolia. He was the son of the late Joseph Erwin Harris and Rita (Noel) Harris. He shared his childhood with his brother, Jim, who predeceased him, and his sisters, Rita Core, Virginia Vanderveer, Mary Mackay, and Joanne Craig.



Though his formal education concluded at the eighth grade, Richard's commitment to hard work and ambition led him on a journey from the family farm to a thriving career in sheet metal work. Under the guidance of mentor Art Thompson, Richard honed his craft and eventually opened D&M Sheet Metal, where in 1980 he proudly signed a union contract with Local 16. After years of dedication, Richard retired at age 60, passing the torch to future generations.



In a defining chapter of his life, Richard met the love of his life, Mary Maas, through a neighborly act of kindness. They were married for 58 years, until her passing. Their marriage on July 13, 1965, blossomed into a loving family with their three children, Joseph, Christina, and Jacqueline. They were blessed with nine grandchildren, Michael, Lucy, Jennifer, Nathan, Madeline, Emma, Dylan, Joseph, and Audrey; and four great-grandchildren, Liliana, Carl, Chester, and Elias. The family shared many adventures, from winter retreats in Arizona to fishing trips on the river at their Siletz home.



Richard's legacy in the community is one of selflessness and generosity. Known for offering "the shirt off his back," he served as a foster parent and an active parishioner at St. James Church in McMinnville, Oregon, and later at St. Philip Church in Dallas, Oregon. An avid traveler, enthusiastic golfer, and competitive bowler, Richard embraced the joys of life with fervor and shared those joys with friends and family.



A service to honor Richard's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025, at St. Philip Church in Dallas.

In Richard's spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to embrace his example of living for a mighty purpose in service to the community.