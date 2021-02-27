Richard Duane Hrabik 1962 - 2021

Richard Duane Hrabik, of Metolius, Oregon, passed away February 27, 2021, in Silver Lake, Oregon. He was born May 30, 1962, in Great Falls, Montana, and graduated from Amity High School with an interest in welding. Richard always had a passion for all things Western, and went on to win a silver buckle in team roping as a heeler. His other interests included forging and cowboy action shooting. At the time of his death, he was employed by Sierra Case Parts as a welder/fabricator.

Richard had a wonderful day on his last day on this earth. He visited with a good friend, heard his granddaughter say, "I love you, Papa," took a lovely country drive to the Cowboy Dinner Tree in Silver Lake, got to throw a rope around a roping dummy, spend some time in a charming rustic cabin, and had a real cowboy dinner of steak and potatoes.

The Celebration of Life will be May 30, at the Trout Creek Campground in Madras, Oregon. This date was chosen because it would have been his birthday. Family and friends are invited to attend and encouraged to wear something yellow, as that was his favorite color.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Duane Hrabik. He is survived by his mother, Diana Hrabik; son, Justin Hrabik; daughter, Tabitha Hrabik; granddaughters, Brynlee and Lillian; son, Kyle Hrabik; and life partner, Jean Hrabik.

Richard was known to be a hard worker with a good sense of humor who loved his family and showed it in actions every day. He will be greatly missed by all.