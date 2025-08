Reunions 072525

Newberg High School: A “Golden Gathering” reunion — for all graduated seniors from Newberg High School between the 1940s to the newest inducted class of 1975 — is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at the Newberg High School commons, 2400 Douglas Ave. Refreshments will be served. The event is free, and you can register at the door. For details call Sharon Woodhouse at 503-799-4455.